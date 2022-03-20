 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Out of Order update for 20 March 2022

V1.12 - Mouse controls warning

Share · View all patches · Build 8406646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It seems that the intuitive way to join the lobby for people is to just click it, which causes the default control scheme to be the mouse. This is not ideal because the mouse controls are not great, and were only added as a 4th option when the keyboard is full with 3 players.

But rather than remove it entirely, I have instead added a warning, because I've also seen it used for accessibility reasons, allowing those that can only use a mouse to play too, for example:

Changelog:
 ADDED - Warning when you try to join the lobby with the mouse that it is not meant to be default 
FIXED - “Join” is capitalised in the lobby when it is mid sentence.

Changed files in this update

Out of Order Depot Depot 1618332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.