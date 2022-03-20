 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Telepath Tactics Liberated update for 20 March 2022

Patch version 1.0.06c

Share · View all patches · Build 8406591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update mostly fixing issues with some recent QOL improvements:

-- fixed: multiples of the same item purchased at the shop were not being assigned different item IDs, leading to dictionary errors in the reserve supplies screen (and to other potential issues with items being mixed up by the game's internal logic down the road).

-- fixed: moving next to a door, switch, or talkable character with the move speed set to 4 resulted in the game not updating the actions bar to highlight the corresponding button.

-- recurve bows are no longer generated with a Recurve Bow mastery requirement.

-- added Cygnus the Prophet and Ravinale to the music tracks available in the campaign editor.

Changed files in this update

Telepath Tactics Liberated Content Depot 1849821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.