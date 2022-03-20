sensitivity adjustment function actually existed before the release of the game, but it was very incompatible with the game's program and we decided not to implement it for the sake of stability of gameplay for many people. If you would like to play the game with a different sensitivity than the web surfing sensitivity, please set your own sensitivity for aim climb and enjoy the game.
Aim Climb update for 20 March 2022
About sensitivity adjustment function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update