Hello everyone.

Today Chester 1.5 launches and brings some more QOL changes based on your feedback.

Lets dive right in.

First off, some minor changes have been made to a few areas areas around the game.

The first being the hallway sequence. To avoid confusion on where to hide, the lamp tables have been moved further up the hallway.

Next, in the closet maze, the maze's exit is now marked with a red star. An additional silhouette monster has been added to the final room to close off a potential exploit. Additional lamps have been added to the area as well to help light up the area somewhat.

Finally, I've added updated instructions for the player as they're entering new areas.

For example: When the player enters the backyard, the old instructions simply said to find the 3 keys, and close your eyes if you heard breathing. The updated instructions state to find 3 keys, close your eyes if you hear breathing, and keep them shut until the breathing stops, and then return to the door once you have all 3 keys.

I hope this helps with any confusion the player may have.

Bug fix - Fixed a bug that would cause the player to get the bad ending indefinitely if the game was not

restarted after getting a bad ending.

Finally, to reiterate my previous patch notes:

As programmer of this game, I am committed to molding this game into it's best version possible.

An early flurry of negative feedback has been harmful to this game, so I have a humble request for you before you leave feedback. Add me on steam, reach out to me, and I'll respond the same day.

My steam username is DanWithAPan

Most fixes and updates can be launched same day, and the issues you face can be resolved.

Me and Joshua are grateful for all of you, and look forward to improving Chester, and continuing the story.

Respectfully,

Daniel, Developer of Chester