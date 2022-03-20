6.3.2 Misc

3/20/2022

v6.3.2 Misc

Balancing:

Rebalanced NG+:

NG+1 = -90% to all stats with x100 EXP gained.

NG+2 = -99% to all stats with x10,000 EXP gained.

NG+3 = -99.9% to all stats with x1,000,000 EXP gained.

PoB 15-20 now gives an additional demonic shard. (old saves can double

dip)

Misc:

Fixed bug that stopped talents from transfering to NG+. (old NG+

Adjusted psychology formula for NG+. (enemies are now less likely to run)

saves will receive 15 talent points to compensate loss talents)

Fixed ghost from leaving party.

Silence now affects all elements. (except for psychic)

Spirit now properly defends against all water spells.

Fixed Ghost Potion.

Fixed Quarter Life effect.

Fixed Devil Strike damage.

Fixed Ice Barrier activation.

Fixed a mapping issue in Katis Barracks.

Fixed "cold level 1" text from appearing.

Fixed dialog for Leon's quest.

Fixed pathing issue in PoB 19.