Ponchoman update for 20 March 2022

New ammo type 'calibar'

Ponchoman update for 20 March 2022

With this patch, ammo type calibar has been added.
The existing ammo type was gauge.
If it was like a shotgun,
Calibar is close to a rifle.
Adding caliber does not mean removing gauge.
When you start the game, you will choose either calibar or gauge randomly.

Semi-auto and full-auto have their own advantages.
The semi-auto does not spread out and can be launched faster than the full auto
if rifle is modified mainly for recoil control.
Full-auto has a spread, but it can be reduced rifle is modified mainly for recoil control
and provides fast fire speed.

