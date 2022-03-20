New ammo type 'calibar'

With this patch, ammo type calibar has been added.
The existing ammo type was gauge.
If it was like a shotgun,
Calibar is close to a rifle.
Adding caliber does not mean removing gauge.
When you start the game, you will choose either calibar or gauge randomly.
Semi-auto and full-auto have their own advantages.
The semi-auto does not spread out and can be launched faster than the full auto
if rifle is modified mainly for recoil control.
Full-auto has a spread, but it can be reduced rifle is modified mainly for recoil control
and provides fast fire speed.
