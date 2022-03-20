New ammo type 'calibar'

With this patch, ammo type calibar has been added.

The existing ammo type was gauge.

If it was like a shotgun,

Calibar is close to a rifle.

Adding caliber does not mean removing gauge.

When you start the game, you will choose either calibar or gauge randomly.

Semi-auto and full-auto have their own advantages.

The semi-auto does not spread out and can be launched faster than the full auto

if rifle is modified mainly for recoil control.

Full-auto has a spread, but it can be reduced rifle is modified mainly for recoil control

and provides fast fire speed.