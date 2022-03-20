SPRING CLEANING UPDATE GOING LIVE!

As promised a week-or-so ago, we're rolling out an update for Lost Legend. We've been working a lot on adding more to the story. It's been a long time since we've pushed an update, but that's because there's been a lot of stuff we've done that the player couldn't access yet. Now, the main story should have a lot more progression.

Some music files have been changed to sound better, and a soundtrack will hopefully be available on the 28th of March! Mark your calendar!

Some grammatical issues have been fixed. Some game-breaking bugs have been fixed.

As I said before, thank you for your continued support in Lost Legend and in Unhinged LLC. We will post another update soon!

Thanks,