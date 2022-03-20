 Skip to content

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead [PLAYTEST] update for 20 March 2022

Patch 1.3.1

Patch 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-2560x1440 resolution option fixed

-loading a savefile into the third floor lobby doesn't lock input anymore

-bossofthisgym69 can't be blinded when it enters supermode during the bossfight

-fade to black added upon entering the Galactamax base, so it doesn't look like the game froze anymore

-ending dialogues for the bossfight against the hacker are now manually skipped
-dialogue bug in Training Gauntlet fixed

-capturing point UI element doesn't show after the match result is displayed

-list of available abilities show items in the correct order

