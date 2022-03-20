Full Spring Patch!

Spring is fully here! The rest of the Spring cosmetics are now in the store, and the cherry blossoms have bloomed! Check it out!

You can now, finally, hold items in your hands separately from the badge slot! You can also hold one item in each hand (except the items that already apply to both hands), and you can switch hands you're holding items with. Have fun!

The slippery surfaces have also been adjusted a bit. You have a little less directional control on fully slippery surfaces (previously, you could change your direction by about 33% every second, and now you can only do about 20%). The slippery walls in the other maps have also changed back to using some older logic for movement, but there's a new higher band on Forest that is fully slippery.