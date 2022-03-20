 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oneons update for 20 March 2022

Oneons v1.7.0: huge graphical overhaul!

Share · View all patches · Build 8406003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

After looking at the Oneons game, I realized I was extremely unhappy with the quality of the graphics. It's hard to believe how much my pixel-art skills have changed in two years.

So, I set out to revamp the game entirely. I updated almost all the graphics: monsters, tiles, items, and the UI. As part of this, I decided to revamp the game and make dungeons more than twice as big. Oneons is supposed to be a difficult, brutally hard and strategic game; and while the addition of heal in 1.6.0 made the game significantly easier, the game is now back to being quite difficult, as intended.

I hope you will all enjoy the updates as much as I enjoyed working on it! If you have any feedback, please drop me a comment here or on Discord.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1342601
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1342602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.