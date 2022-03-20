Oneons v1.7.0: huge graphical overhaul!

Hey all,

After looking at the Oneons game, I realized I was extremely unhappy with the quality of the graphics. It's hard to believe how much my pixel-art skills have changed in two years.

So, I set out to revamp the game entirely. I updated almost all the graphics: monsters, tiles, items, and the UI. As part of this, I decided to revamp the game and make dungeons more than twice as big. Oneons is supposed to be a difficult, brutally hard and strategic game; and while the addition of heal in 1.6.0 made the game significantly easier, the game is now back to being quite difficult, as intended.

I hope you will all enjoy the updates as much as I enjoyed working on it! If you have any feedback, please drop me a comment here or on Discord.

Thanks for playing!