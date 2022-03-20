Oppcium - Build 11251

Hello.

It has been a while since the last update. Life got in the way and I had to focus on other stuff, but I am back now and ready to work some more on Oppcium.

For now, I decided to work more on the first chapter of the game and polish, add new mechanics, make the game the best it can be. I will continue to closely monitor feedback and adjust the game in order to make it more interesting and easy to get into.

Without going too much into detail, here's what the new update has to offer:

Build 12251 - Patch Notes:

_- A yellow beacon is now hovering over all lore items.

Added more tooltips in the "Controls Menu" that state that you can check if you have any grenades by looking at your belt.