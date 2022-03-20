Oppcium - Build 11251

Hello.
It has been a while since the last update. Life got in the way and I had to focus on other stuff, but I am back now and ready to work some more on Oppcium.
For now, I decided to work more on the first chapter of the game and polish, add new mechanics, make the game the best it can be. I will continue to closely monitor feedback and adjust the game in order to make it more interesting and easy to get into.
Without going too much into detail, here's what the new update has to offer:
Build 12251 - Patch Notes:
_- A yellow beacon is now hovering over all lore items.
- Added more tooltips in the "Controls Menu" that state that you can check if you have any grenades by looking at your belt.
-
A sound has been added whenever an in-game notice appears on the top-left corner. This is to
emphasize to players that useful information is displayed on the screen. From previous playthroughs, players would go for 30 minutes of game time without noticing the tips popup.
-
Fixed the awkward camera bounce on paper, tarps, cardboards, rhubarb, etc.
-
Added a new savepoint next to the kitchen.
-
Added a lighter error tooltip when the player presses "C" and there is no lighter in the inventory.
-
Moved the Data Crystal Blueprint to make it more accessible to the player.
-
Moved the Anti-Matter Grenade Blueprint to make it more accessible to the player.
-
Increased the volume of the ambiance outside of buildings.
-
Fixed a bug with the map where it would not show a certain marker.
-
Fixed the issue where the statue puzzle voice lines would not play when it was approached in an unconventional way._
