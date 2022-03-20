Version 0.55509180

🎯 [Skill] The Xinthu skill "Turbo Drones" [2:3] has been added. This skill increases the speed of all drones with up to 300%.

🎯 [Misc] Passive drones (e.g., Cloner T-1 drones) can now drop in a variant that stick to the side of the ship instead of circling it.

🎯 [UI] The item tooltip has been updated to describe if passive drones circle the ship or stick to its sides.

🎯 [Balancing] The Stationary Engine Effectiveness Multiplier has been revised to be twice as potent, last longer (30 seconds), give a 4x larger area of effect, and have lower cooldown (1 second).

🎯 [Balancing] The cooldowns of the Scanner Sensor and the Predictive Sensor have been reduced to 1 second.

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu skill "Quick Recovery" [2:2] now provides 5% bonus per level (up from 1%).

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu skill "Warp Plasma Generator Generator MK1" [2:3] has been moved to a higher tier [3:3]. It now also increases Warp Plasma based on % instead of fixed values.

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu skill "Warp Plasma Converter" [6:2] now requires 1 point in "Empowered Repair" (down from 5)

🎯 [Balancing] The cooldown of Passive Drone Auxiliary Items has been slightly reduced.