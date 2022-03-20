Update Version 1.27

News

1.Guilty Forest second half map has been opened.

2.Add a new enchanting jewel - Looking Mirror World.

Description : When the player equips this jewel, the enemy attack can be parried. Press the cast magic and attack buttons at the same time to use.

Effect after parrying :

A. Perfect parrying : If parrying is successful at best time, it will show a golden effect and you will not get any damage.

B. Normal parrying : If parrying is not successful at the best time, but it still success to parry at a good time, it will show a blue effect and you can reduce 20% damage.

Both of these parrying can let the enemy enter to the crash status, then you can slay it. The Perfect parrying can be easier to get it.

C. If the parrying is not at above situation, it only reduces 20% damage, but no damage stamina.