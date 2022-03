Share · View all patches · Build 8404850 · Last edited 20 March 2022 – 07:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Just a quick update. A few users have pointed out text errors in the new deck builder.

The biggest one, was that the 2nd row of cards, had entirely the wrong descriptions.

Tomorrow, we plan to push an updated with several new unlockable items :D

Changes:

+Fixed button label numbers in main menu

+Fixed UI tooltips displaying the wrong information in deck builder