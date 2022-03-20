 Skip to content

Dark Desire 1 update for 20 March 2022

Episode 05 ready

Game:
As of 19-MAR-2022, the game contains 42 menus and 743 images.

General:
Love points and paths accessible based on that
Music (with images, based on music selection)
Menu (pause time, relationship and character info, jump, etc.)

Episode 01 and 02 (in Cindy 23 universe)
Play as Shani, Ann or story
Path Dark Desire Shani

Episode 03 (in Cindy 23 universe)
Cindy or Zac POV
Choose outfits for Cindy
Path Dark Desire Cindy
Path Dark Desire Zac

Episode 04 (in Cindy 19 universe)
Path Dark Desire Cindy - Drake and Mendez side story
Path Dark Desire Reggie - feet fetish
Path Dark Desire Cindy - rough or soft time with Kevin

Episode 05 (in Cindy 19 universe)
Path Dark Desire Reggie - the voyeur

