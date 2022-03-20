Share · View all patches · Build 8404731 · Last edited 20 March 2022 – 06:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Episode 05 ready

Game:

As of 19-MAR-2022, the game contains 42 menus and 743 images.

General:

Love points and paths accessible based on that

Music (with images, based on music selection)

Menu (pause time, relationship and character info, jump, etc.)

Episode 01 and 02 (in Cindy 23 universe)

Play as Shani, Ann or story

Path Dark Desire Shani

Episode 03 (in Cindy 23 universe)

Cindy or Zac POV

Choose outfits for Cindy

Path Dark Desire Cindy

Path Dark Desire Zac

Episode 04 (in Cindy 19 universe)

Path Dark Desire Cindy - Drake and Mendez side story

Path Dark Desire Reggie - feet fetish

Path Dark Desire Cindy - rough or soft time with Kevin

Episode 05 (in Cindy 19 universe)

Path Dark Desire Reggie - the voyeur