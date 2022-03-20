Update v1.1.0 | Now available on Experimental!

The first content update is now available on the experimental branch!
For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. This gives both myself and anyone interested in testing the ability to test new updates before they go live for everyone else.
Want to opt into testing?
- Right click on Neon Sundown in your library
- Click on the "properties" option
- Navigate to the betas tab
- Select the "experimental" branch
Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!
What's new in v1.1.0?
ADDITIONS:
- Added Steam cloud support
- Add level 4 module upgrades to the shop
- Add levels 36 - 40, along with new level rewards
- New Tier II synergy weapon, Dual Harvester
- New card Eagle Eyes, replaces level 34 reward
- New card XP Auto Collect, replaces XP range
- New module Critical Chance, replaces XP range
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Reduce blaster cooldown from 0.5s to 0.4s
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed criticals card not applying to all weapons
- Fixed end game bomber blitz being all Fighters
DYNAMO CHANGES:
- Lower tank damage from 5 to 3
- Increase tank cooldown from 3s to 5s
