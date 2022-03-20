Update v1.1.0 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first content update is now available on the experimental branch!

For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. This gives both myself and anyone interested in testing the ability to test new updates before they go live for everyone else.

Want to opt into testing?

Right click on Neon Sundown in your library

Click on the "properties" option

Navigate to the betas tab

Select the "experimental" branch

Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!

What's new in v1.1.0?

ADDITIONS:

Added Steam cloud support

Add level 4 module upgrades to the shop

Add levels 36 - 40, along with new level rewards

New Tier II synergy weapon, Dual Harvester

New card Eagle Eyes, replaces level 34 reward

New card XP Auto Collect, replaces XP range

New module Critical Chance, replaces XP range

BALANCE CHANGES:

Reduce blaster cooldown from 0.5s to 0.4s

BUG FIXES:

Fixed criticals card not applying to all weapons

Fixed end game bomber blitz being all Fighters

DYNAMO CHANGES: