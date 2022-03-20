Hey everyone!
these are going to be longer patch notes, so tighten your ships seat belts, put on your headphones with some nice beats and lean back. 🎶
✨ First, the two biggest feature updates ✨
New Upgrade Screen
New Controls menu with customizable controls
There were bugreports and feedback on the community hub and via the official Discord server which I invite anyone to join to get some updates while I work on new features or just give me direct feedback!
Here is a Link to the Discord Server.
THANK you very much for helping me with detailed reports - those make finding those nasty bugs much, much easier! ❤
This patch is not just including bugfixes and features. My original intent was to do so - but to be honest, seeing videos of people reaching wave 300+ that were in a pretty broken state made me sad.
**Altough this patch introduces balancing changes, the leaderboard will not be reset for the moment!
My plan is to reset the leaderboards with the next patch - as the next patch will introduce new, gameplay changing - features and new upgrades.
This will also give me a chance to do more, smaller balancing fine tuning until the reset.**
If you are actually reading this, let me know in the comments:🚀
A) Would you like to see the leaderboard being completely reset.
B) Have some way to look at legacy leaderboards when a reset is happening or a "season" ends?
With all of this said, let's continue with the patch notes and have fun with the new version!
Cheers
Raffa
Patch 1.0.8 - Patch notes
Features and Changes:
- Controls menu - you can now reconfigure your controls.
- Redesigned upgrade screen - easier to navigate and read; and plenty of space for future additions.
- Pulse Blaster Ship Class: the weapon now charges up when not shooting, the level of charging will be increased by the "Blaster Charge" upgrade.
- Convoy Freighters will not receive friendly fire on Easy Mode.
- VSync option has been added to the Options menu.
- Enemies will no longer damage the player when leaving through the bottom of the game area.
- Music is now paused (and not just muted) in the pause menu.
Balancing:
- Attack Pods: Are now much more efficient in higher upgrade levels.
- Ship Class Railgun: The Railgun will deal additional damage against bigger targets.
- Ship Class Railgun: The Railgun will deal additional damage while rapid-firing in Attack Boost mode with additional Max Charge upgrades.
- Pulse Blaster Ship Class: Penetration upgrades will deal additional damage to bigger targets.
- Hunterswarm Missiles (Drone Group Missiles): the missiles will deal additional damage with increasing wave count.
- The frequency of Drone Spawns has been increases on higher wave counts.
- Boss: shorter downtimes, quicker attacks, bigger and faster movements.
- Sniper enemies: Charge up faster in Hyper Mode and after the first loop.
- Meteoroids: Health increases much more on increasing wave count.
- All enemies: health increases quicker with increasing wave count.
- All enemies: lowered base hp on some bigger base enemies.
- All enemies: projectiles become faster after the first loop.
- Capped the amount of maximum Boxes on a Transport Ship.
- Meteoroids: reduced pushback on increasing wave count.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed: Meteoroids flying away from the player on high wave counts.
- Fixed: Meteoroids went too far away to fight.
- Fixed: the player lost the multiplier during a Boss fight.
- Fixed: Convoy Freighters behaved incorrectly after and/or before a Boss fight.
- Fixed: the Ship Class icons in the ship selection screen were not correctly updated after a run.
- Fixed: the Player Ship was still glowing in the ship selection screen after a run.
- Fixed: Attack Pod and Missiles upgrades were not shown in the Upgrade Icons on the side.
