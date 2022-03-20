Hey everyone!

these are going to be longer patch notes, so tighten your ships seat belts, put on your headphones with some nice beats and lean back. 🎶

✨ First, the two biggest feature updates ✨



New Upgrade Screen



New Controls menu with customizable controls

There were bugreports and feedback on the community hub and via the official Discord server which I invite anyone to join to get some updates while I work on new features or just give me direct feedback!

Here is a Link to the Discord Server.

THANK you very much for helping me with detailed reports - those make finding those nasty bugs much, much easier! ❤

This patch is not just including bugfixes and features. My original intent was to do so - but to be honest, seeing videos of people reaching wave 300+ that were in a pretty broken state made me sad.

**Altough this patch introduces balancing changes, the leaderboard will not be reset for the moment!

My plan is to reset the leaderboards with the next patch - as the next patch will introduce new, gameplay changing - features and new upgrades.

This will also give me a chance to do more, smaller balancing fine tuning until the reset.**

A) Would you like to see the leaderboard being completely reset.

B) Have some way to look at legacy leaderboards when a reset is happening or a "season" ends?

With all of this said, let's continue with the patch notes and have fun with the new version!

Cheers

Raffa

Patch 1.0.8 - Patch notes

Features and Changes:

Controls menu - you can now reconfigure your controls.

Redesigned upgrade screen - easier to navigate and read; and plenty of space for future additions.

Pulse Blaster Ship Class: the weapon now charges up when not shooting, the level of charging will be increased by the "Blaster Charge" upgrade.

Convoy Freighters will not receive friendly fire on Easy Mode.

VSync option has been added to the Options menu.

Enemies will no longer damage the player when leaving through the bottom of the game area.

Music is now paused (and not just muted) in the pause menu.

Balancing:

Attack Pods: Are now much more efficient in higher upgrade levels.

Ship Class Railgun: The Railgun will deal additional damage against bigger targets.

Ship Class Railgun: The Railgun will deal additional damage while rapid-firing in Attack Boost mode with additional Max Charge upgrades.

Pulse Blaster Ship Class: Penetration upgrades will deal additional damage to bigger targets.

Hunterswarm Missiles (Drone Group Missiles): the missiles will deal additional damage with increasing wave count.

The frequency of Drone Spawns has been increases on higher wave counts.

Boss: shorter downtimes, quicker attacks, bigger and faster movements.

Sniper enemies: Charge up faster in Hyper Mode and after the first loop.

Meteoroids: Health increases much more on increasing wave count.

All enemies: health increases quicker with increasing wave count.

All enemies: lowered base hp on some bigger base enemies.

All enemies: projectiles become faster after the first loop.

All enemies: projectiles become faster after the first loop.

Capped the amount of maximum Boxes on a Transport Ship.

Meteoroids: reduced pushback on increasing wave count.

Bugfixes: