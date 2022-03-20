Update v0.2.0: Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tugboat Open World

Update v0.2.0 is here! This is a major update where a new mode is introduced. In this update, a new vehicle named Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tug Boat is available within its own open world for you to hone your skills in driving a very tricky yet efficient mode of transportation on the water.

Upcoming minor updates under v0.2.0 shall be focusing on the inclusion of more structured ASD Tug Boat missions/challenges, similar to a tug boat operator training, such as; Slalom in unison, Slalom with one thruster, Hovering, Speed control, and so on. Consider this software as a helper for you to practice your mental model in practicing the Tug Boat maneuver.