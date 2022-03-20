 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 20 March 2022

Euryale's Gambit 0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In EG 0.11, Euryale and crew strike it rich in Comstock Loude and then head to San Francisco where Euryale realizes that injustice is rather universal. They acquire a ship and crew and leave for China.

Features:

  • 14 new scenes
  • 1 new ELITE-only scene
  • 1 new bad end
  • Dialog changes throughout
  • Additional narration in the cathedral scenes
  • Fix credits crash
  • Sound effects added to select scenes
  • Minor addition to Spoons Camp Pre-Westward dialog
  • Replaced 2 images, fixing the "elephant tears" in the post-raid 1 scene
  • Minor addition to Stheno Ash conversation at the Townsville brothel
  • Added "world primer" explanation of the world of EG at start.
  • Minor tweaks/corrections to prologue text
  • New use of AI frame-interpolation for animations
  • Minor tweaks/corrections to Louve Camp scene
Sound Effects

A few sound effects have been sprinkled throughout the game. The following scenes have been affected:

  • Brothel Intro Scene
  • Stheno-Echo encounter
  • Olympus Gateway flashback

Additionally, new scenes in 0.11 have some sound effects. More will be added throughout the game as appropriate.

New Scenes List
  • Ceraphina's Flashback
  • Camp Louve Euryale Sex Fight
  • Camp Louve Euryale Sex Fight Bad End
  • Comstock Loude
  • San Francisco Arrival
  • Captain Encounter
  • White Devil of Chinatown
  • Asian Slave Trade
  • Hotel Bath Scene (ELITE-only)
  • An Expecting Angel
  • Teaching Ceraphina
  • Taraia Encounter
  • Taraia's Room
  • Departure to China

