Euryale's Gambit 0.11

In EG 0.11, Euryale and crew strike it rich in Comstock Loude and then head to San Francisco where Euryale realizes that injustice is rather universal. They acquire a ship and crew and leave for China.

Features:

14 new scenes

1 new ELITE-only scene

1 new bad end

Dialog changes throughout

Additional narration in the cathedral scenes

Fix credits crash

Sound effects added to select scenes

Minor addition to Spoons Camp Pre-Westward dialog

Replaced 2 images, fixing the "elephant tears" in the post-raid 1 scene

Minor addition to Stheno Ash conversation at the Townsville brothel

Added "world primer" explanation of the world of EG at start.

Minor tweaks/corrections to prologue text

New use of AI frame-interpolation for animations

Minor tweaks/corrections to Louve Camp scene

Sound Effects

A few sound effects have been sprinkled throughout the game. The following scenes have been affected:

Brothel Intro Scene

Stheno-Echo encounter

Olympus Gateway flashback

Additionally, new scenes in 0.11 have some sound effects. More will be added throughout the game as appropriate.

New Scenes List