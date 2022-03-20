Euryale's Gambit 0.11

In EG 0.11, Euryale and crew strike it rich in Comstock Loude and then head to San Francisco where Euryale realizes that injustice is rather universal. They acquire a ship and crew and leave for China.
Features:
- 14 new scenes
- 1 new ELITE-only scene
- 1 new bad end
- Dialog changes throughout
- Additional narration in the cathedral scenes
- Fix credits crash
- Sound effects added to select scenes
- Minor addition to Spoons Camp Pre-Westward dialog
- Replaced 2 images, fixing the "elephant tears" in the post-raid 1 scene
- Minor addition to Stheno Ash conversation at the Townsville brothel
- Added "world primer" explanation of the world of EG at start.
- Minor tweaks/corrections to prologue text
- New use of AI frame-interpolation for animations
- Minor tweaks/corrections to Louve Camp scene
Sound Effects
A few sound effects have been sprinkled throughout the game. The following scenes have been affected:
- Brothel Intro Scene
- Stheno-Echo encounter
- Olympus Gateway flashback
Additionally, new scenes in 0.11 have some sound effects. More will be added throughout the game as appropriate.
New Scenes List
- Ceraphina's Flashback
- Camp Louve Euryale Sex Fight
- Camp Louve Euryale Sex Fight Bad End
- Comstock Loude
- San Francisco Arrival
- Captain Encounter
- White Devil of Chinatown
- Asian Slave Trade
- Hotel Bath Scene (ELITE-only)
- An Expecting Angel
- Teaching Ceraphina
- Taraia Encounter
- Taraia's Room
- Departure to China
Changed files in this update