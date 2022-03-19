Hot-Fix #33

-Added a plethora of variants for the skeletons magic and melee.

-Added metal code locks to defensive building book. This will allow players to access a bases door that they aren't claimed to if the original owner shares the passcode with them. These locks arn't needed for gameplay unless you'd want to give access to your totem to other players.

-Attempted to fix summon attacking summoner again.

-Fixed crossbow firing spells when switching between staff and crossbow.

-Fixed the crossbow firing the wrong ammo when using a staff and switching to the crossbow.

-Reworked carts to have a t1-t3. T1 is a chest cart, T2 is a workbench cart, T3 is now the furnace cart. All carts now have increased space, and the wheels on the cart now move. A player can now look towards ground to activate a prompt to detach the cart or open the inventory. Opening the cart inventory doesn't detach the cart now and neither does falling.

-Tweaked scythe damage by 33% to be lower.

-Tweaked holy shrine effect to look more holy.

-Tweaked the light gem to only work for t2 and t3 variants and also turned down its intensity.

-Tweaked Totem Turn on mechanic to allow all members authorized to be able to turn it on or off until a better method is devised in future.

-Tweaked magic feedback to not instantly destroy when it hits a target. This make the magic feel better because the particle will always show up no matter what.

-Tweaked skeleton mages to cast from a distance rather then run up onto their target.