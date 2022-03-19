 Skip to content

Animation Studio Manager update for 19 March 2022

Late-Game Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 8403906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Animators -

The game is nearly complete! Level 10 is on the test sever undergoing final balancing with Mom's Challenges and final 3 minigames before the final Award Ceremony!

Additionally, I've done a graphics optimization and cleaned up a bunch of assets, so even with all the level 10 stuff I've added, the game is now nearly 2 GB smaller!

I've done some late-game balancing and other fixes, listed here:

  • Switched the new game starting month to April to reflect the new April final release date.

  • Minor text/graphic fixes/clarifications

  • Adjusted how the Inventory Rewards of Risky Business payout so it's more useful early on without going overboard in the late game.

  • Did a complete overhaul of the Hint Popup system to prevent any issues if multiple hints try to pop up at the same time.

  • Made the clickable region larger for upgrading each Entourage member. You can now click anywhere on the vertical region for that Entourage member.

  • Fixed a glitch where the "Mega Audience Booster" would allow you to click it if you had 100 Inventory instead of 250.

  • Fixed a glitch where if you load a saved game at level 9 while the current game has the "Office" button "Level Up" overlay, it wouldn't reset the button to say "Office".

  • PR Disaster

    • The "Fan Sacrifice" option now also sacrifices Rotted Potato Score. However, this also allows you to use the button when your Fan Rating was previously too low to be used.
    • If you use "Employee Sacrifice" and lose HR, IT or Security, it now turns off their Toggles if you don't have enough Employees anymore to use them.

  • Fan Conventions

    • You can now cancel Fan Conventions. If you Cancel during the planning phase, you lose a lot fewer Fans than if you cancel during the actual Convention.
    • Lowered the amount extra you make when a Film goes viral during Fan Conventions.

  • Award Show / Minigames

    • Fixed an issue where the Finding Balance score bar masking was interfering with the character eyelid masking
    • Fixed an issue in the Red Carpet Dash where one of the eyelid options were layered wrong.
    • The Award Show now has an audience silhouette to add to the atmosphere.
    • Fixed a glitch that would sometimes prevent Mom from winning a sub-category Award in Level 9.
    • Fixed a glitch where sometimes the Player would win a Level 9 sub-category Award, but it would show a competitor's Film cover.
    • Adjusted the Mom Award Winning Bar Icon to make Mom letters bigger

Changed files in this update

