Hello Animators -
The game is nearly complete! Level 10 is on the test sever undergoing final balancing with Mom's Challenges and final 3 minigames before the final Award Ceremony!
Additionally, I've done a graphics optimization and cleaned up a bunch of assets, so even with all the level 10 stuff I've added, the game is now nearly 2 GB smaller!
I've done some late-game balancing and other fixes, listed here:
Switched the new game starting month to April to reflect the new April final release date.
Minor text/graphic fixes/clarifications
Adjusted how the Inventory Rewards of Risky Business payout so it's more useful early on without going overboard in the late game.
Did a complete overhaul of the Hint Popup system to prevent any issues if multiple hints try to pop up at the same time.
Made the clickable region larger for upgrading each Entourage member. You can now click anywhere on the vertical region for that Entourage member.
Fixed a glitch where the "Mega Audience Booster" would allow you to click it if you had 100 Inventory instead of 250.
Fixed a glitch where if you load a saved game at level 9 while the current game has the "Office" button "Level Up" overlay, it wouldn't reset the button to say "Office".
PR Disaster
- The "Fan Sacrifice" option now also sacrifices Rotted Potato Score. However, this also allows you to use the button when your Fan Rating was previously too low to be used.
- If you use "Employee Sacrifice" and lose HR, IT or Security, it now turns off their Toggles if you don't have enough Employees anymore to use them.
Fan Conventions
- You can now cancel Fan Conventions. If you Cancel during the planning phase, you lose a lot fewer Fans than if you cancel during the actual Convention.
- Lowered the amount extra you make when a Film goes viral during Fan Conventions.
Award Show / Minigames
- Fixed an issue where the Finding Balance score bar masking was interfering with the character eyelid masking
- Fixed an issue in the Red Carpet Dash where one of the eyelid options were layered wrong.
- The Award Show now has an audience silhouette to add to the atmosphere.
- Fixed a glitch that would sometimes prevent Mom from winning a sub-category Award in Level 9.
- Fixed a glitch where sometimes the Player would win a Level 9 sub-category Award, but it would show a competitor's Film cover.
- Adjusted the Mom Award Winning Bar Icon to make Mom letters bigger
