Hello Animators -

The game is nearly complete! Level 10 is on the test sever undergoing final balancing with Mom's Challenges and final 3 minigames before the final Award Ceremony!

Additionally, I've done a graphics optimization and cleaned up a bunch of assets, so even with all the level 10 stuff I've added, the game is now nearly 2 GB smaller!

I've done some late-game balancing and other fixes, listed here: