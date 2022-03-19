Patch version 1.0.06

-- setting movement speed to 4 now results in units instantaneously appearing at their movement destinations.

-- when mousing over equipment in the reserve supplies screen, unit portraits are now grayed out for characters who do not want (or cannot use) the item.

-- the game now saves the last save slot you loaded. When opening the Load Game screen, the game goes to that save slot's page by default. (Previously, the game would choose the file that had been saved most recently, not the one you'd loaded most recently.)

-- new script action: GoToNextBranch. The same as GoTo, but it doesn't require a parameter specifying the branch number and it only goes to whatever branch comes after the current branch in the dialogue tree.

-- fixed: restarting a battle more than once in a row would cause the game to load data from the wrong battle start save slot. This caused all kinds of problems, but most noticeably, tended to alter the player's available roster of characters. (Note that any existing save files will continue to suffer from this issue until you advance to a new battle or cut scene in version 1.0.06, at which point they should work correctly.)

-- fixed: the Immobilized effect of a hold could last beyond 1 turn if the AI became held during a move on its own turn.

-- fixed: the AI would not be notified when a character under its control was subjected to a hold midway through its move and would proceed with an attack at the end of the move as though the character had reached its intended destination.

-- fixed: layering issues in army modules in the map editor led to the delete button becoming unclickable and tooltips for the army color selectors inappropriately appearing behind other buttons.

-- fixed: the game would inappropriately display dialogue for Naila Hashmal in Crypt Diving even if she wasn't present, so long as the player deployed Tremolo Phalanges onto the map.