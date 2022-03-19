Update March 19

Share · View all patches · Build 8403785 · Last edited 19 March 2022 – 21:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Fixed synchronization problem with Maximum Burst.

Now the "Unique" category changes its color to gold when Maximum Burst is available.

When the previous turn is "No Action" the voice "Ready" does not sound.

There are now different leaves with different movements in the Forest stage.

Leaves now disappear when using Maximum Burst.

Added wolf shadow that runs behind trees every 30 seconds.

The birds on the Beach stage are now more spread out.

Added "No Action" animations.

Added received light hit animations.

New animation for stunned character.

Fight SFX issue fixed.

Now when a character loses it disappears.

Now in training mode the CPU chooses Multi.

Now when player 2 chooses their character the fight starts, it is no longer necessary to press the fight button.

Updated Fight Tip 30.