Greetings, friends. It's time for a new update. Version 0.9.1.0 adds features that you have been waiting for and suggesting for a long time. I hope you enjoy them. Thanks for the waiting and support. You are the best!

Important: Choice - 1 time or an unlimited number of times, you can increase the rank for the character's life.

The choice is provided on the world creation screen. For saves from older versions, when loading, you will be prompted once to change the rank increase.



Important: Possibility to choose an heir from blood children after the character's death. It may turn out that not all children are blood children





Important, fixed: Characters die very often.

In previous versions, about 15-20 characters died in about 2 game years, now with all the improvements 3-5 with the same map settings. New characters spawning will have better immunity, old characters can still die from Tlen

Fixed: After viewing the location, it is impossible to return to the city

Added: Now there are 3 screen modes - Full Screen (Exclusive), Full Screen (Borderless), Windowed

Added: Ability to disable approach when attacking in turn-based combat

Added: Ability to move fighters across the battlefield in turn-based combat

Added: Ability to take a fighter off the battlefield in turn-based combat. Thus, you can save the fighter from death. Such a character cannot return to the battlefield. You can see the retreating fighters on the corresponding tabs