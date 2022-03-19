Patch EA 0.2203a

Hi Sailors!

Over the past few weeks we've been focused on fulfilling the top requests from the community, so let's start with one of the main additions.

Friend Pass / Demo

For those who were interested in testing the game, now is the time! We are releasing our “Friend Pass”.

You can now try the game in a solo adventure or play with your friends who already own the game!

Players who own the full version of the game can invite their friends who use the “Friend Pass” version to their lobbies.

In-Game Tutorial

We've added an in-game tutorial, which can be played both solo and multiplayer. The tutorial will explain the game mechanics as they are presented during the match.

We're still adding more information to the tutorial, so don't forget to give feedback if you still have questions about any game mechanics!

Balance Changes

Queen Intent Visualization

It is now possible, while hovering, to visualize which room each Queen intends to attack. This addition allows players to have more strategic control on how they will deal with the Queens' attack.

In the future, it will be possible to disable this view during the match creation.

Others

Added explosion counter on Ticks.

Added new types of challenge results.

Added animation to challenges that force discards.

Added animation to challenges that destroy ships in space.

Added animation to challenges that destroy ships in reserves.

Added several new informational icons in room and ship inspects.

Added Swarm and Sailors arts to the map, there are still some missing elements and animations.

Several improvements in the texts to facilitate reading and understanding.

Various fixes and localization tweaks.

Removed timer from solo matches.

Fixes