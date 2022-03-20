 Skip to content

SURV1V3 update for 20 March 2022

March update!

Build 8403670

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi survivors, release 1.0.5 is live!

We are glad to announce the March release!
This release is mainly focused on performance and scalability enhancements
We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Performance boost

We continue to work on performances.
This time we worked on many aspects bringing great benefit both on CPU and GPU side 😉
We also added a deeper scalability allowing users with low-end hardware to have great benefits changing graphics detail in option menu!

For new users, graphics detail will be set according hardware performance. 😍

Graphics

Moving to Unreal Engine 4.27 we also adding support for AMD FSR Support (beta) and upgrading DLSS support to versione 2.3.1 😎
For color blind users we are adding 3 color blind modes within the comfort section

Objects weight

Many of you asked for it to add more realism, now all big objects have some inertia when grabbed 😎

Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

  • core: porting to Unreal Engine 4.27
  • performance: boosting CPU performances
  • performance: boosting GPU performances
  • performance: introducing a hardware scalability test on first boot to set graphics detail according to CPU and GPU performances
  • performance: tuning graphics detail settings to best fit different hardware
  • inventory: adding inertia effect to all game objects
  • graphics: NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.1
  • graphics: AMD FSR Support (beta)
  • graphics: colorblindness setting
  • tablet: removing white circle marks for backpack collectibles
  • survival mode: player won't drop his inventory exiting the game
  • bad santa mission: increasing gas tank weight

Fixed bugs:

  • core: fixed some rare crashes
  • survival: player losing inventory when joining a match
  • prologue missions: player can spawn with 2 tactical tablets
  • all maps: fixing adjusting kill z for all maps
  • survive mission: butcher can be killed with 3 explosive arrows
  • multiplayer: fixing client/server sync issue for some doors/cases
  • weapons: fixing explosive arrows damage algorithm (causing too much damage in the hit point)
  • weapons: gas tanks and cylinders don't explode as supposed (multiplayer sync issues + staged explosions)
  • How To Survive mission: quivers can't be used before relative mission step, bricking the mission
  • minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is always welcome!

Changed files in this update

