March update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.5 is live!
We are glad to announce the March release!
This release is mainly focused on performance and scalability enhancements
We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!
Enjoy!😉
PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰
Performance boost
We continue to work on performances.
This time we worked on many aspects bringing great benefit both on CPU and GPU side 😉
We also added a deeper scalability allowing users with low-end hardware to have great benefits changing graphics detail in option menu!
For new users, graphics detail will be set according hardware performance. 😍
Graphics
Moving to Unreal Engine 4.27 we also adding support for AMD FSR Support (beta) and upgrading DLSS support to versione 2.3.1 😎
For color blind users we are adding 3 color blind modes within the comfort section
Objects weight
Many of you asked for it to add more realism, now all big objects have some inertia when grabbed 😎
Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋
New features & tweaks:
- core: porting to Unreal Engine 4.27
- performance: boosting CPU performances
- performance: boosting GPU performances
- performance: introducing a hardware scalability test on first boot to set graphics detail according to CPU and GPU performances
- performance: tuning graphics detail settings to best fit different hardware
- inventory: adding inertia effect to all game objects
- graphics: NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.1
- graphics: AMD FSR Support (beta)
- graphics: colorblindness setting
- tablet: removing white circle marks for backpack collectibles
- survival mode: player won't drop his inventory exiting the game
- bad santa mission: increasing gas tank weight
Fixed bugs:
- core: fixed some rare crashes
- survival: player losing inventory when joining a match
- prologue missions: player can spawn with 2 tactical tablets
- all maps: fixing adjusting kill z for all maps
- survive mission: butcher can be killed with 3 explosive arrows
- multiplayer: fixing client/server sync issue for some doors/cases
- weapons: fixing explosive arrows damage algorithm (causing too much damage in the hit point)
- weapons: gas tanks and cylinders don't explode as supposed (multiplayer sync issues + staged explosions)
- How To Survive mission: quivers can't be used before relative mission step, bricking the mission
- minor bugs
To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is always welcome!
Changed files in this update