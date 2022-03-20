March update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.5 is live!

We are glad to announce the March release!

This release is mainly focused on performance and scalability enhancements

We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Performance boost

We continue to work on performances.

This time we worked on many aspects bringing great benefit both on CPU and GPU side 😉

We also added a deeper scalability allowing users with low-end hardware to have great benefits changing graphics detail in option menu!

For new users, graphics detail will be set according hardware performance. 😍

Graphics

Moving to Unreal Engine 4.27 we also adding support for AMD FSR Support (beta) and upgrading DLSS support to versione 2.3.1 😎

For color blind users we are adding 3 color blind modes within the comfort section

Objects weight

Many of you asked for it to add more realism, now all big objects have some inertia when grabbed 😎

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

core: porting to Unreal Engine 4.27

performance: boosting CPU performances

performance: boosting GPU performances

performance: introducing a hardware scalability test on first boot to set graphics detail according to CPU and GPU performances

performance: tuning graphics detail settings to best fit different hardware

inventory: adding inertia effect to all game objects

graphics: NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.1

graphics: AMD FSR Support (beta)

graphics: colorblindness setting

tablet: removing white circle marks for backpack collectibles

survival mode: player won't drop his inventory exiting the game

bad santa mission: increasing gas tank weight

Fixed bugs:

core: fixed some rare crashes

survival: player losing inventory when joining a match

prologue missions: player can spawn with 2 tactical tablets

all maps: fixing adjusting kill z for all maps

survive mission: butcher can be killed with 3 explosive arrows

multiplayer: fixing client/server sync issue for some doors/cases

weapons: fixing explosive arrows damage algorithm (causing too much damage in the hit point)

weapons: gas tanks and cylinders don't explode as supposed (multiplayer sync issues + staged explosions)

How To Survive mission: quivers can't be used before relative mission step, bricking the mission

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is always welcome!