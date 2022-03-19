Music / Sound Update

This latest update to Brickbuilder VR adds pieces that play a music note when they collider. For now, "piano" and "music box" notes are supported. A few more instruments will be added in next update.

The pitch of the note played depends on the length and color of the music string.

We are also adding 2 blueprints, the "piano" and the "music box", to showcase these feature. The piano is the largest (and most difficult) blueprint in the game to date, with ~700 pieces. The music box is simpler, and has swap-able cores to play different songs.