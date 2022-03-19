Hello everyone.

Today Chester 1.4 launches and brings some QOL changes with it.

Lets dive right in.

First off, a player who read my last patch notes is to thank for this update. He reached out to me with phenomenal requests, and as promised, I have acted upon them to bring you Chester 1.4

Thank you Luli, you are appreciated.

The first change made was made to the Hunting Room. If the player dies in the hunting room, they will be teleported back to the entrance of the Hunting Room to try again. The player will not progress in the game until the hunting room has been completed.

Next up, in the final Closet level, the player will not get the bad ending immediately upon death, rather the level will restart and the player given another chance.

The player can only get the good ending by beating Chester without dying. The intention of this update is to allow players chances to practice on certain areas they struggle with.

Finally, to reiterate my previous patch notes:

As programmer of this game, I am committed to molding this game into it's best version possible.

An early flurry of negative feedback has been harmful to this game, so I have a humble request for you before you leave feedback. Add me on steam, reach out to me, and I'll respond the same day.

My steam username is DanWithAPan

Most fixes and updates can be launched same day, and the issues you face can be resolved.

Me and Joshua are grateful for all of you, and look forward to improving Chester, and continuing the story.

Thank you all for playing Chester, you are very much appreciated.

And special thanks to Luli, for communicating your input for Chester.

I'm looking forward to continuing support for this game.

Respectfully,

Daniel, developer of Chester.