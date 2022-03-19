Spring Fever

Hey everyone, we're extremely excited to bring this brand new content to Harvest Hero Origins. We've got a new hero, new enemies, new powerups, and a new map variant available, starting today!

New Hero: Blue

We've collaborated with Pixadome, the developers behind Chenso Club, to bring Blue to Harvest Hero Origins! Chenso Club is a side-scrolling platform brawler where combos are king, so I wanted to make sure we captured that in Blue's attack.

Attack - Swing your chainsaw in a wide arc

Blessing 1 - Combo Piece: Tap attack quickly to follow up with a second quick swing

Blessing 2 - Combo Piece: Tap attack quickly once more to ride your chainsaw running over any enemies in your path

Blue wields a chainsaw that she swings back and forth to deal quick damage, and is able to ride for a short period of time damaging all enemies in her path. Be careful though, because you'll overheat and have to restart your chainsaw!

New Enemies

Grooble Roller

The grooble roller rolls, as one might expect. However, it seems to roll in zigzagging patterns which is quite strange.



Grooble Digger

The grooble digger is a crafty grooble, capable of traveling underground, only popping up when it needs air. Don't touch it or the dirt its tossing up or you'll get hurt!



New Power-ups

Comet

Gain control of a massive comet disintegrating everything it touches!



Emerald Shield

Blessed by the Tortoise, you become invulnerable to damage!



Patch Notes

Zack

Wishlist Zack's origin game Cricket here



Can now press "Attack" while lunging to cancel your lunge. This provides Zack with a more technical approach to moving and damaging. When canceling your lunge, you'll deal an additional damage at the stopping point.

General