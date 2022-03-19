Spring Fever

Hey everyone, we're extremely excited to bring this brand new content to Harvest Hero Origins. We've got a new hero, new enemies, new powerups, and a new map variant available, starting today!
New Hero: Blue
We've collaborated with Pixadome, the developers behind Chenso Club, to bring Blue to Harvest Hero Origins! Chenso Club is a side-scrolling platform brawler where combos are king, so I wanted to make sure we captured that in Blue's attack.
- Attack - Swing your chainsaw in a wide arc
- Blessing 1 - Combo Piece: Tap attack quickly to follow up with a second quick swing
- Blessing 2 - Combo Piece: Tap attack quickly once more to ride your chainsaw running over any enemies in your path
Blue wields a chainsaw that she swings back and forth to deal quick damage, and is able to ride for a short period of time damaging all enemies in her path. Be careful though, because you'll overheat and have to restart your chainsaw!
New Enemies
Grooble Roller
The grooble roller rolls, as one might expect. However, it seems to roll in zigzagging patterns which is quite strange.
Grooble Digger
The grooble digger is a crafty grooble, capable of traveling underground, only popping up when it needs air. Don't touch it or the dirt its tossing up or you'll get hurt!
New Power-ups
Comet
Gain control of a massive comet disintegrating everything it touches!
Emerald Shield
Blessed by the Tortoise, you become invulnerable to damage!
Patch Notes
Zack
Wishlist Zack's origin game Cricket here
- Can now press "Attack" while lunging to cancel your lunge. This provides Zack with a more technical approach to moving and damaging. When canceling your lunge, you'll deal an additional damage at the stopping point.
General
- New: Leaderboard now supports scrolling up and down
- New: A music track player has been added to Survival mode, so you can select which song you'd like to play along to.
- Rename "Boxing Hero" -> "Zack". I felt it's better representation for Zack and Cricket to not dub over the name.
- Bug Fix: Maximum "delta" time is set to 1/60th of a second to prevent large frame skips
