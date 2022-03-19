v2.2.4 Beta is Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8403528 · Last edited 19 March 2022 – 19:13:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Wizards!

This is a teeny beta patch fixing a few things that were broken in v2.2.3 and added a few new things in.

Patch Notes

Interaction pop-ups are no longer blank for keyboards

Incendium will work once again

Fixed a bug that would clear falling lateral friction and breaking deceleration after flying or dashing

Dash has been overhauled to have better aiming, smoother movement, and better animations

Added a Toggle Flight hotkey

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.