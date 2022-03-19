v2.2.4 Beta is Now Available

Hey Wizards!
This is a teeny beta patch fixing a few things that were broken in v2.2.3 and added a few new things in.
Patch Notes
- Interaction pop-ups are no longer blank for keyboards
- Incendium will work once again
- Fixed a bug that would clear falling lateral friction and breaking deceleration after flying or dashing
- Dash has been overhauled to have better aiming, smoother movement, and better animations
- Added a Toggle Flight hotkey
If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.
Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.
