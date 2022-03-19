Text Chat Update!

Hi everyone,

This week's update is a text chat that can be toggled using T, which is something people have wanted since the game was launched. Right now the chat is pretty basic and will be built on as the game develops, also I know a lot of you want voice chat and that's something I'm considering for a future update. There are a few things you should know before you start using the text chat.

Firstly, you can disable the chat completely and disable the transparent text that appears when a new message is sent, in the options menu and the pause menu.

Secondly, there are only two commands right now, the first is /mute, and the second is /unmute. To mute someone you type /mute and then the 4 digit number next to the person's name. For example /mute 9721, then to unmute them /unmute 9721.

Finally, if you experience any bugs with the chat please let me know on the community hub, or in the discord.

Also, I added a setting to invert the Y-axis if you're using a mouse and fixed some small bugs, but there were no major fixes this time, unfortunately.

Thank you for playing and for being patient with these updates!