About the update log

I apologize for not posting an update log every time I update.

This game is my first work and there are a lot of issues to solve.

Since its release, it has been patched almost in real time.

So it's hard to write them down every single time.

I fully understand your confusion about this.

I changed the way the version is written.

ex) 1.06 > 220320 (date)

For large-scale patches that significantly add content to the game,

I decided to post an update log.

Once again, I really apologize for the lack of game development and management.