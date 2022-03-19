 Skip to content

Ponchoman update for 19 March 2022

About the update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I apologize for not posting an update log every time I update.
This game is my first work and there are a lot of issues to solve.
Since its release, it has been patched almost in real time.
So it's hard to write them down every single time.
I fully understand your confusion about this.

I changed the way the version is written.
ex) 1.06 > 220320 (date)
For large-scale patches that significantly add content to the game,
I decided to post an update log.
Once again, I really apologize for the lack of game development and management.

