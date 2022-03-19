Patch 1.0.3.17

Work on custom 'mundane' unit types is still on-going, but here is an interim game update. You'll see some of the work on streamlining equipment mechanics and how they relate to unit types reflected below, but there is a lot of other stuff. In particular, I'm very happy about the custom deity icon/image feature for the mythos editor. I think this new way to add custom graphics without leaving the editor, thus not requiring manually linking image files with arcane script files, is much more user-friendly. This also ties in perfectly with custom unit types, culture editing and other in-progress features.

Note that one of the new Celestial City Buildings, Hall of War, wasn't really supposed to be enabled yet, so it is missing a unit buff that it should have (and which will come in a future patch). But when I saw I had accidentally enabled it, I just kept it in, as it has Unrest reduction and that's something a lot of players have been asking for.

Mechanics and Content

The equipment aspect of the recruitment cost calculation (for dynamically generated units) has been reworked. This will generally lead to lower unit costs. It is part of the foundational work for custom unit types.

New City Building: Celestial Hall of War. Requires Celestial Wizard Race and War Mastery 3+. Reduces Unrest, produces Mana and greatly increases Martial stat of city. Also affect a number of other city stats.

New City Building: Celestial Hall of Justice. Requires Celestial Wizard Race and Order Mastery 3+. Greatly reduces Unrest, produces Mana, produces Influence and reduces Crime stat of city. Also affect a number of other city stats.

New City Building: Workshops. Boosts Industry and adds a small amount of Squalor.

New City Building: Toolmakers. Boosts Industry, produces Tools and adds a small amount of Squalor.

New City Building: Windmills. Boosts Industry and Growth.

New Unit Type: Twisted Marionettes. Research requires Artifice and Darkness Mastery. Melee construct with a very high number of attacks.

New Unit Type: Vile Marionettes. Research requires Artifice and Darkness Mastery. Melee construct with a very high number of attacks and additional Darkness damage.

New Tower Expansion: Halls of Divination. Grants random event luck, a research bonus and a reduced cost when recycling the 'hire followers' pool.

New Spell: Rune of the Phoenix. Rune Mastery. Grants the Phoenix Rebirth ability and bonus stats.

New Spell: Phantasmal Horde. Instantly heals a Phantasmal unit to full strength during a battle.

New Spell: Blood Portal. Sacrifice a non-Demonic Follower to gain a Demonic Follower.

New Spell Chain: Lesser Battlesight, Battlesight, Greater Battlesight. Divination Mastery. Cheap and reasonably strong unit stat battle enchantment.

New City Industry Buildings: Metalworks (Bronze), Metalworks (Iron), Glassworks, Dyeworks, Charcoal Burners, Ichor Vats. These change the default city Industry output from tools to one or more other resources.

Tower Expansion: Prison now generates influence whenever a Fortress or City is conquered.

Tower Expansion: Enchanted Garden now produces more Herbs and also gives a reduction in cost to Plant tag units.

City Building: Festering Lake now reduces Unrest and enables recruitment of Vile Slime units at the city.

Divination Mastery 8 and 10 now give a +5%/+10% Research Progress bonus

Changed the impact of Character Loyalty/Discontent on upkeep and personal income generation. The impact is now slightly greater (in both directions), and no longer has a confusing reversed multiplier to personal income generation.

City Pop types now have a greater impact on City Resource Production/Output

Rebalanced the cost of several magical/special unit types

Slightly reduced the base price/value of Bronze

Slightly reworked the calculation of Oricalchum Forge output based on Follower Assignment to make it more intuitive

Buffed the impact of the Worker Entertainment Skill

Improved and expanded multiple aspects of the random culture generator and increased the average variation from the template baseline

Added new allied and cavalry unit types to the random culture unit generator

The Learning and Spiritual stats of Cities will now yield a Research Project bonus for Wizards.

Mythos Editor

You can now set custom Icon and Image graphics for the various entities. This applies to Deities, Planes and Deity Groups. Currently this is only shown in the game UI for Deities (on the Details view and some tooltips), but it will be added to additional parts of the UI, including those relevant to Planes and Deity Groups.

Icons are intended as an identifying sigil, depiction or similar - similar to the sigils of the various realms and factions. These should be square.

Images are background images shown on relevant game dialogs and windows. They will be dimmed when text is displayed on top. Aspect ratio of the custom image is maintained when displaying it, with margins added above/below or to the sides depending on layout.

Plane Layout can now be edited

User Interface and World Map

Dungeon window now has tool tips for party members showing traits, class type(s) and level

Encyclopedia now shows equipment cost values

Added a new musical track to the playlist

Improved the 'Details' view in the Deities Panel

Added a toggle for Realm Names to the World Map. Hold shift when pressing the Province Name toggle to shift to Realm Name mode.

Changed the 'Go To' functionality for factions and realms, so that they are zoom to the map location of the entity rather than open the diplomacy window.

Normalized the range state for (ranged) attacks to use the same distance units in all places.

Bug Fixes