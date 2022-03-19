New Gamemode, Map Maker and more!
Word Guesser Gamemode:
Who is the best word de-scrambler in your chat? Let's find out!
Word Guesser is a new gamemode in Boom Bears that will give your chat 8 scrambled letters that can form 10 possible words on screen.
Your chat will have to guess these words to gain points, the more letters the more points.
This gamemode lasts for 3 rounds where the timer speeds up with every passing round.
Map Maker
Use our map maker tool to create custom maps for the Battle Royale gamemode.
Maps can be saved & shared with others through the use of map codes.
More gamemodes are coming soon!
Added:
- Word Guesser gamemode
- Battle Royale Map Maker
- New, improved and reworked user interface
- New main menu mode
- Streamer progression
- New environments
- Fallback authentication system
- Custom sky color
- Several new settings
Improved:
- Significantly Improved and reworked the User Experience
- Completely reworked the authentication system
- Several other quality of life improvements
Fixed:
- Bears getting stuck in Battle Royale
- Possible softlocks when force starting new games
- Fixed incorrect colors when chatters haven't yet set a color on Twitch
- Several other minor bug fixes
... and so much more! What are you waiting for? Let's go boom some bears!
