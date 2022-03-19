New Gamemode, Map Maker and more!

Word Guesser Gamemode:

Who is the best word de-scrambler in your chat? Let's find out!

Word Guesser is a new gamemode in Boom Bears that will give your chat 8 scrambled letters that can form 10 possible words on screen.

Your chat will have to guess these words to gain points, the more letters the more points.

This gamemode lasts for 3 rounds where the timer speeds up with every passing round.

Map Maker

Use our map maker tool to create custom maps for the Battle Royale gamemode.

Maps can be saved & shared with others through the use of map codes.

More gamemodes are coming soon!

Added:

Word Guesser gamemode

Battle Royale Map Maker

New, improved and reworked user interface

New main menu mode

Streamer progression

New environments

Fallback authentication system

Custom sky color

Several new settings

Improved:

Significantly Improved and reworked the User Experience

Completely reworked the authentication system

Several other quality of life improvements

Fixed:

Bears getting stuck in Battle Royale

Possible softlocks when force starting new games

Fixed incorrect colors when chatters haven't yet set a color on Twitch

Several other minor bug fixes

... and so much more! What are you waiting for? Let's go boom some bears!