Update 8: Three new classes, Insider rework, new server options and more!

This update contains three new classes, the first one is a new cop called "Traffic Cop" that can interact with the escape vans to install tire locks that delay robber escapes, and install barbed wire that deals damage to players moving through it, with maximum damage against sprinting targets.



Robbers can now play as "Pickpocket", which is the first class that can interact with NPCs by throwing a fake gold coin that attracts nearby NPCs, creating a distraction or human shield for him. The coin also triggers metal detectors and similar cop gadgets, so you can use it to bait cops to the wrong location as well. His passive ability allows him to steal money from cops and disable their ability, requiring them to go back to the cop car to re-equip it.



The third class is "FED Chairman", it can be chosen by both teams and features a money printer that can be placed inside the employee area, which as the name suggests prints money directly out of itself, but due to inflation the required amount of money that robbers have to steal increases as well, and the gold price rises with each printed money bill. Once he has printed enough money, he can activate his "V-Shaped Recovery" passive and revive his whole team once per round. If both teams pick a FED Chairman, a special "Chairman Battle" event starts with even faster money print speeds, and a new achievement for the victorious FED Chairman.



Multiple existing classes have received updates as well, the biggest change has been made to the Insider, which now can equip the right disguise for every area with his new active ability, and now spawns a new "Drill Bag" inside the bank that he or his team (and drones!) can carry to a drill spot to start drilling, which is much faster and quieter than before to compensate for the additional setup work drilling now requires!



Madman players will now be able to plant more improvised explosive devices by picking up scrap from destroyed cop gadgets to reduce their cooldown, Detectives can use their ability a lot more often and track footprints of one character, the Reinforcers gadget got upgraded and can now stun nearby robbers, the Arms Dealer spawns with some money at the start of the round to allow him to instantly purchase weapon upgrades for him and his team, the Swat class now has a brand-new flashbang launcher as his secondary weapon, and the Combat Medic can now heal less often, making him a bit less frustrating to play against.

Lots of new server options have been added to allow players to customize their playing experience, for example, you can now choose a "No Random Kills" mode for example that only allows cops to shoot robbers that have engaged in illegal activities already, a setting to allow robbers to respawn, and an option to allow fired cops to respawn using one of their team lifes.

There are also lots of bugfixes and other improvements as well as smaller changes you can read up on in the full changelog below, let me know if you have any feedback or questions!

