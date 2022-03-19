Update 8: Three new classes, Insider rework, new server options and more!

This update contains three new classes, the first one is a new cop called "Traffic Cop" that can interact with the escape vans to install tire locks that delay robber escapes, and install barbed wire that deals damage to players moving through it, with maximum damage against sprinting targets.
Robbers can now play as "Pickpocket", which is the first class that can interact with NPCs by throwing a fake gold coin that attracts nearby NPCs, creating a distraction or human shield for him. The coin also triggers metal detectors and similar cop gadgets, so you can use it to bait cops to the wrong location as well. His passive ability allows him to steal money from cops and disable their ability, requiring them to go back to the cop car to re-equip it.
The third class is "FED Chairman", it can be chosen by both teams and features a money printer that can be placed inside the employee area, which as the name suggests prints money directly out of itself, but due to inflation the required amount of money that robbers have to steal increases as well, and the gold price rises with each printed money bill. Once he has printed enough money, he can activate his "V-Shaped Recovery" passive and revive his whole team once per round. If both teams pick a FED Chairman, a special "Chairman Battle" event starts with even faster money print speeds, and a new achievement for the victorious FED Chairman.
Multiple existing classes have received updates as well, the biggest change has been made to the Insider, which now can equip the right disguise for every area with his new active ability, and now spawns a new "Drill Bag" inside the bank that he or his team (and drones!) can carry to a drill spot to start drilling, which is much faster and quieter than before to compensate for the additional setup work drilling now requires!
Madman players will now be able to plant more improvised explosive devices by picking up scrap from destroyed cop gadgets to reduce their cooldown, Detectives can use their ability a lot more often and track footprints of one character, the Reinforcers gadget got upgraded and can now stun nearby robbers, the Arms Dealer spawns with some money at the start of the round to allow him to instantly purchase weapon upgrades for him and his team, the Swat class now has a brand-new flashbang launcher as his secondary weapon, and the Combat Medic can now heal less often, making him a bit less frustrating to play against.
Lots of new server options have been added to allow players to customize their playing experience, for example, you can now choose a "No Random Kills" mode for example that only allows cops to shoot robbers that have engaged in illegal activities already, a setting to allow robbers to respawn, and an option to allow fired cops to respawn using one of their team lifes.
There are also lots of bugfixes and other improvements as well as smaller changes you can read up on in the full changelog below, let me know if you have any feedback or questions!
Full changelog:
- added new server option "no random kills", fires cops that shoot at robbers that have not enganged in any suspicous activities that round
- class selection screen now sorts classes by category
- added new robber class "Pickpocket" (can toss coin to attract nearby NPCS, steal money from cops and disable their abilties, carry 5,000$ without a visible bag, auto pistol, smoke launcher)
- added new cop class "Traffic Cop" (barbed wire, tire locks that delay robber escapes, smg, pistol)
- changed Insider active ability to: change clothes to match current zone
- Insider now gets 4k instead of 3k dollars from secret files
- each Insider now spawns a drill kit inside the bank that can be picked up by robbers (and tech drones) and placed at drill spots
- increased drill speed by 50%
- reduced drill audible range
- Arms Dealer can no longer carry 5,000$ without a visible bag
- potential fix for round not ending when new robber connects while the last one just died
- reduced h.a.s. station taser stun duration from 2s to 1s
- reduced h.a.s. station range from 4m to 2m
- h.a.s station can be disabled by Crypto/tasers now
- added range indicator to h.a.s. station placement
- sentry turret performance improvements
- added scrap drops to drones, routers, sentry guns
- fixed NPCs showing blood for clients when they didnt got hit on server side
- reduced grenade throw audible range
- opening doors, hacking PCs, planting bombs and using abilties now count as being fishy for the "no random kills" gamemode
- Pickpockets gold coin now triggers metal and motion detectors
- Traffic Cop maximum barbed wires increased from 2 to 3
- reduced Carbine damage from 28 to 25
- Madman now resets his IED cooldown when picking up two scrap
- fixed fire doors not working after being opened once (issue introduced in the previous beta version)
- interactions that previously did reset the cooldown of an ability like scoring a kill as Inventor now adds an extra ability use if the ability already was off cooldown (fixes Inventor not being able to place all his turrets without having to wait)
- reduced Arms Dealer weapon purchase costs
- increase Arms Dealer weapon drop speed by 20%
- reduced Arms Dealer weapon purchase cooldown from 10s to 2s
- Arms Dealer now spawns with 3,000$
- increased Combat Medic healing cooldown from 30s to 40s
- added No-Go Zones to all official maps and the level editor
- robbers in No-Go Zones are always marked as fishy for the "no random kills" game mode
- robbers that cut windows and vents are now marked as fishy for the "no random kills" game mode
- robbers that disabe roofbox, interact with motion detectors, cctv and scrap are now marked as fishy for the "no random kills" game mode
- any robber interaction now counts as fishy for the "no random kills" game mode
- added new robber and cop class "FED Chairman" (money printer, v-shaped recovery, pistol, taser)
- added chairman vs chairman event and achievement
- fixed pickpocket UI character showing bag if carrying less than 5,000$
- walking through a metal detector now counts as fishy action for the "no random kills" game mode
- fixed random class button not working
- fixed unhinged fire doors closing again after fire alarm stops
- fixed bots shooting arms dealers just carrying 5,000$ or less
- fixed not being able to place drill after using a weapon
- made drill bag darker
- fixed Traffic Cops barbed wire being invisible
- fixed Pickpocket being able to steal from team mates
- reduced chairman inflation from 2,000$ to 1,000$ each 20 seconds
- FED Chairman can now choose when to activate team revive instead of using it instantly
- increased FED Chairman team revive printing requirements from 15,000$ to 20,000$
- FED Chairman revive now only grants 40HP to revived players instead of 100HP
- fixed NPCs walking through Traffic Cops barbed wire
- fixed metal detectors sometimes beeping
- reduced taser audible range
- fixed heli sometimes not killing players below
- Swat now has a flashbang launcher as his secondary weapon
- fixed incendiary ammo igniting the floor above if shot at the ceiling
- fixed fires spreading through walls
- fixed smoke grenades not exploding correctly near doors, AI blockers and metal detectors
- donut inside the kitchen on New York can now be eaten
- added new wall type with vent hole
- added new, stronger vent type
- added new vent to New York jewelry vault
- fixed some vents not being despawned correctly after a round ended
- fixed not being able to reinforce windows on custom maps
- fixed issue with fake money bags combining with real money bags after they got printed
- fixed robbers ability going on cooldown after he installed a drill bag
- fixed FED Chairman UI anchoring issues affecting higher resolutions
- updated Chairman Battle UI to be less confusing regarding the increased team revive requirements
- Traffic Cop no longer gains an additional tire lock after a robber runs into his barbed wire
- increased Traffic Cop start tire lock uses from 1 to 2
- reduced Detective footprint scan cooldown from 10s to 2s
- Detective can now track footprints to highlight all footprints from the same character
Changed files in this update