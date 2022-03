Share · View all patches · Build 8403256 · Last edited 19 March 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

-text speed has been decreased: dialogues stay in place for way longer, duration is determined by character count

-save/load bug #1: loading savefiles after winning the KOTH maps showed an incorrect list of maps you could access by the chapter selection, the correct list has been added

-save/load bug #2: moving after interacting with the save stations isn't possible anymore, to exit the interface and resume the game you now have to click the "close terminal" button I've added

-cutscenes repeating in lobby: this should've been fixed too, they should now only play once

-collision issues in CTF3/Island: you can now enter the ruins at the top of the mountain

-Webscape: fixed the URL you can obtain if you perform a specific action in the labs (no spoilers)

-removed duplicate input: Crouch and Slide were two diff keybins mapped to the same button (CTRL) now it's one for both actions

-secondary ability default mapping is set to Left Shift

-temporary dialogues in lobbies have been replaced with their final versions

-added portal in CTF1_Abandoned so people don't get softlocked out of the CTF lobby