Version 1.0.2 is now released!

(The game still will show version 1.0.1 inside the start-menu)

If you have experienced problems / failed to load previously – do this:

Start the game as before, create character and “start game”. The intro should start quickly without much loading time. You can skip the intro if you wish. After the intro is done or skipped, level 1 will start to load, and a new loading screen should appear. If everything works – great, if not – notify us either in the discord channel or in the Steam community pages.

If 1 failed – start a new character and deselect ‘enable intro’. This will load directly into level 1.

If you still aren’t able to load the first level, we urge you to join the discord and we’ll keep working to find a solution.

All improvements and bugfixes

Starting/loading improvements:

Reduced memory usage on level 1

“Bunker” (level 1) is moved to separate level

Intro sequence is moved to separate level

General gameplay fixes:

Increased slider for Controller AIM speed by 30%

Adrenaline (slow-mow) mode is off by default, can be selected in the game menu under “auto-pause”

CONTROLLER IMPROVEMENT: Virtual Mouse fade out after a while in idle – just move it and it will reappear.

CONTROLLER IMPROVEMENTS: Aim cursor fade when unarmed – still visible

CONTROLLER IMPROVEMENTS: New slider to adjust virtual mouse speed

Added brightness slider (default is set very high, will be reduced a bit in future updates)

Dialogue window is now movable and positioned further to the left

Improved scripts on some rifles (need more testing but is working)

Fixed 4K scaling for character creation

Fixed errors in character creation text for race and class

Removed cooldowntime on armors and weapons to enable swapping when in pause mode

Escape key is disabled on start and death sequence (pressing ESC during these sequences paused time and game stopped – pressing ESC did unpause/unfreeze but who would know)

Improved the “enemy marker arrow” position.

Some additional bug-fixes and improvements

All in all, the game should now run better for all players and we truly hope everyone will be able to load.

If you have further thoughts or issues, don’t hesitate to join the discord or Steam community threads

We also want to thank everyone participating in the threads and discussions, and also all the positive feedback we have received so far😊