Development update #111: Talvisota

Hello everyone, we are proud to announce the contents of the first expansion pack today.

It has been 9 months since Ostfront was released, and it’s been a fantastic experience for us to see the development - not only in our game, but also in our community.

It’s time for the next step.

So which nation will be added? We saw a lot of guessing, speculation and deducting going on in our Discord server lately, and this was great to watch. Some users came really close or guessed it right without knowing; anyhow, the wait is over!

Talvisota

The second release will add Finland!

Three different conflicts took place in and around Finland between 1939 and 1945.

“Talvisota” means winter war in Finnish. This was the first war for Finland since 1918, and we have recreated several of the greatest battles of the winter war. After that, the continuation war and the Lapland war made for some absolutely unique action, which we will depict as well.

Finland had its own equipment, from tanks to aircraft. Besides that, the Finnish army used a lot of captured equipment; they re- armed, modified and upgraded it and deployed it beside their own original equipment. This will be present in our game as well.

Moreover, a lot of effort went into recreating Finnish landscapes, resulting in a set of beautiful new maps to a stunning degree of detail that give you the right feel and immersion connected to this part of the world.

Talvisota gives you the Finnish faction, with an enormous collection of vehicles and weapons, a single player campaign and a plethora of new maps.

Also, by popular demand, the classic skirmishes return. Built from the ground up in a new revolutionary format, these will propel the singleplayer segment of Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront to a completely new level, as Talvisota will contain the skirmishes for all the nations in the game.

Let’s have a look at some images:



Wishlisting

We can imagine you want to see more; well, now you can, on the all new Talvisota Store page.

On the store page we’ve listed the Expansion pack content in more detail, so check it out now - and remember to hit that wishlist button!

Development of Talvisota has been ongoing since September of last year. Progress has been steady and constant. We’re approaching the final stages of development, however we’re not ready to set a precise publication date yet.

** Talvisota will require “Ostfront” ownership, it is an expansion which cannot be purchased independently.

Players who do not own Talvisota can still play against the Finnish faction and observe the capabilities and units of Talvisota so they can form an educated opinion before buying.**

If you want to keep an eye out for future news about Talvisota, join our Discord server, where the ‘developer telegraph’ channel will keep you posted on development weekly.

That’s it for the moment. Did you expect Finland? Let us know in the reactions!

See you on the battlefield!

