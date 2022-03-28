Share · View all patches · Build 8402964 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 23:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Players! This release is Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, version 1.0.1.

Thank you for reporting issues and participating in our hotfix release! This binary update rolls issues that were addressed in Beta 1 into the main branch. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:

Addressed an issue in which the game would crash when searching for online matches.

Improved stability of the build which should reduce occurrence of "intrenderer" errors.

Addressed an issue where the game would minimize itself on startup.

Addressed an issue where usernames would display as blank during Rank Match searches.

Additionally, we recommend that players make sure their graphic drivers are updated to the latest versions, and to play in Windowed mode to further increase stability.

Thank you for playing!

ATLUS Comms