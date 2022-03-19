Feature update 1.1

Turn up the speakers, from now on there's something for your ears!

For all our fans who stream Avatar Raiders as the main game, there are now in-game sound effects.

Just activate the sound in the settings on the new menu item: AUDIO.

New Twitch authentication

Some of you had problems with the existing authentication on Twitch. We have taken care of this problem and have completely re-integrated the login. From now on we use our own Twitch authentication.

After the update, you will have to link your login data to Twitch again.

To do this, go to the settings under CHAT and link Avatar Raiders with your Twitch account.

This will allow us to offer you many more features in the future. Be curious what is still to come.

Global changes:

New Twitch authentication.

Audio can now be enabled in-game if desired.

The game characters have been enlarged a bit to improve visibility.

Bug fixes: