1.05 Patch Notes

Build 8402654 · Last edited 19 March 2022 – 12:09:09 UTC

Time is forever

Your desired game speed is now saved from wave to wave

Early Game

The first 10 waves have been improved in their scaling. More difficult crabs now spawn later and so do the hoppers.

Not to mention that the hopper HP nerf mentioned a few patches back is properly working now.

Catch up Hopper!

Hoppers are faster off screen and shouldn't lag behind their companions.

End Game

Big changes in how the game operates to make it smoother for everyone.

The enemies spawn more consistently and in an overall quicker fashion.

Max enemy count is now 330 enemies

Instead of adding more enemies past the 330 it increased the HP of other enemies.

Runs and waves respectively should be able to go far, but in a much shorter time.

Please message us in response to this post or in the feedback thread if the endgame isn't enjoyable anymore.

