Valor update for 19 March 2022

Valor 1.3.2: Evolution

Valor 1.3.2: Evolution
19 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Evolution

The major addition in today's patch is the new gamemode, Evolution.
In some ways, Evolution works like the Gauntlet. Every time you beat a round, a new, harder round starts.

However, what happens in between rounds is what differs. First of all, instead of an extra affix, enemies will just get stronger over time, and they will spawn in greater numbers as well. So, how do you stop that?

Between every round, you'll be presented with a choice of 3 buffs that will last throughout the whole run. All buffs are stackable, and we're very curious to see what kind of builds you come up with.
Unlike the gauntlet, your score is recorded when you lose. Your Evolution score is simply the highest round you've ever survived.

Obviously, a new gamemode brings with it a new way to gain Glory and rise through the leaderboards. As such, your evolution score will be automatically added to your Glory. You'll also be able to unluck new achievements, which will in turn unlock more stats for all your gladiators!

Balance

Raven

Auto attack damage per level: 0.5 -> 0.4

Ember

Dragon's Breath damage per level: 2.0 -> 2.3

