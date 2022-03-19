Anthropocene Epoch Lighting Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8402228 · Last edited 19 March 2022 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the Lighting update,

I've been working away at this a few weeks now and finally have finished. I wanted to change the mood and

atmosphere in all indoor level's, I always found lighting to me was an issue and wanted to change it. I feel

like it was time to do so.

But that's not all I have been working on other things as well to introduce to the game in this update.You

can see the list below on whats been added and fixed. Theirs also screenshots as well.