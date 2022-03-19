Anthropocene Epoch Lighting Update

Welcome to the Lighting update,
I've been working away at this a few weeks now and finally have finished. I wanted to change the mood and
atmosphere in all indoor level's, I always found lighting to me was an issue and wanted to change it. I feel
like it was time to do so.
But that's not all I have been working on other things as well to introduce to the game in this update.You
can see the list below on whats been added and fixed. Theirs also screenshots as well.
-
Changed lighting in all indoor levels including fog adjustments and brightness.
-
Added a fire sound to burning barrels as well as a smoke particle.
-
Added Lens flare
-
Added prison gates now before objective Doors in Sonoma bunker level 2,3 you will need a key to open now.
-
Added new keys that are more visible then previous keys.
-
New assets added to the Sonoma bunker level 1.
-
Added more bush sounds on outdoor levels.
-
Decreased turret's view distance so you don't get shot before you see them.
-
Added breakable crates you can now find ammo, health, and shield chips inside added more to the exploration
feel.
-
Decreased A.I damage rate.
-
Added 10% more ammo to each ammo box.
-
Fixed collision on boxes and trash bags.
-
Fixed ladder in level 3.
-
Added Cut scenes can not be skipped now
Changed files in this update