Update v1.0.1 | Released as stable!

The first minor update is now available for everyone! I've done fairly extensive testing on this version to ensure it's stable, but as always sometimes bugs manage to get by me and my testers, so if you notice one shoot me a message on here or on Discord so I can get it patched up ASAP!

What's new in v1.0.1?

NEW ADDITIONS:

Added a custom cursor that replaces the default cursor

Added keybind to toggle auto primary weapon firing

Crystal amount can now show up to 999 instead of 99

Added ability to view stats without pausing using tab

Added option for turning the health bar permanently on

Added keybind to show stats while playing

Added option to enable or disable vertical sync

BALANCE CHANGES:

Lowered Dual Reaper base damage from 80 to 60

Lowered Blast Shuriken cooldown from 0.25s to 0.2s

Increase levels 20-25 xp requirement from 20,000 to 25,000

Increase levels 25-30 xp requirement from 25,000 to 30,000

Nerfed Stun module (0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 -> 0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2)

Nerfed Syphon module (0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2 -> 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04)

NOTE: Will continue monitoring these changes

THE ABYSS CHANGES:

Lowered Fighter health from 8 to 7

Lowered Hammerhead crystal drop chance from 10% to 5%

Stage 2 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1.25s

Stage 3 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s

Stage 4 Fighter cooldown lowered from 2s to 1.5s

Stage 5 Fighter group cooldown lowered from 5s to 4s

Stage 6 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1s

Stage 7 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s

Stage 8 Fighter group cooldown increased from 3s to 4s

Stage 9 Hammerhead cooldown increased from 3s to 5s

BOMBER BLITZ CHANGES:

Lowered bomber crystal drop chance from 15% to 10%

Increased Fighter health from 8 to 10

Increased Fighter damage from 3 to 5

Increased Fighter speed from 20 to 25

Lowered bomb damage from 50 to 20

DYNAMO CHANGES:

Lowered bomb damage from 50 to 20

WASTELAND CHANGES: