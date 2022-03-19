Hello everyone. Tonight Chester 1.3 is launched, and some minor changes have been made.

Lets hop right in.

First off, the opening screen has been changed to help players understand how to get the good ending of the game.

Second, the More button on the main menu has been changed to "How To Play." This button will give a quick overview and give clarification on the good/bad ending mechanic.

Third, changes have been made to the backyard. If the player fails that level, the game will restart it for them and the player cannot progress until all keys are found.

Finally, a few bug fixes have gone out.

The player can no longer move while in the opening cutscene.

The player cannot open the music box room's door.

Fixed minor collision issues.

As programmer of this game, I am committed to molding this game into it's best version possible.

An early flurry of negative feedback has been harmful to this game, so I have a humble request for you before you leave feedback. Add me on steam, reach out to me, and I'll respond the same day.

Most fixes and updates can be launched same day, and the issues you face can be resolved.

Me and Joshua are grateful for all of you, and look forward to improving Chester, and continuing the story.

Respectfully,