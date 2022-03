• Added a Tutorial Mode.

Now you can try the Tutorial for Master of the Wizards! To show you the rules and how the game works, we summoned Axl, a transmutated wizard that knows about everything in Master of the Wizards, but don't have enough power to compete for the title. This little fellow will accompany you in a small match to clarify how some Spells, Lands and Resources work.

Hope you have fun trying to be the next Master of the Wizards!