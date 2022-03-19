The Greatest Gremlins! DR4X Weekly Changelog #35: 3/18/2022

Oh boy do I have a lot of new stuff to show you guys tonight!

Also, big thanks to Tchey from the steam forums for diligently reporting all the linux bugs they found over on the bug report forums which are all fixed in this release too! If anyone else finds any bugs PLEASE report them!

Also there is a new section on the steam forum for feature requests so head over there if you have ideas after reading through this week's changelog!



SO this week, I have added unique buildings and mechanics for each of the gremlin subfactions (to put them in parity with the red gremlins I improved last week!) as well as numerous QOL changes and bug fixes!

(Though they lack unique 2d art right now because my artist friend who does all the awesome 2d art for the game is on vacation this week!)

So lets get going!

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. This time most of this is live as of the posting of this changelog rather than last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Added 2 puzzle pieces for ???

Gave All Gremlin Subtypes (That didnt have unique buildings) a unique building and mechanic that somewhat counters their weaknesses,

-These also serve to add some more engaging gameplay to all of them

Dripping Gremlins:

-Gave dripping gremlin hives a new Building option "Coral Tower" which can be built by their hive for a misery fee.

-The coral tower has a medium tier ranged attack and grants resrource bonuses

-Also gave dripping gremlin hive a deploy range of 2 instead of 1

--Reasoning: Dripping gremlins couldn't defend their hives well at all, and couldn't keep up on gold generation, these bonuses should work together to improve that situation.

(Hive pic was taken before deploy bonus was added)





Green Gremlins:

-Gave green gremlin hives a new plant "Miserable Puppeted Plant" they can grow that also spreads on its own

-The plant is stealthed

-The plant has two action points and so can do two attacks a turn

-The plant can only attack adjacent enemies

-Each enemy unit it attacks rolls swiftness, if it fails it gets a "strangled" debuff which acts like "Stuck" and removes the unit's movement points temporarily

-The plant can also be "Harvested" by green gremlins for a massive one time permanent stat boost, which allows it to effectively attack buildings and grants it 6 health.

--Reasoning: Green gremlins lacked an effective counter play versus buildings and defenses of enemies since they main poison damage, now they can plant hidden buildings that are okay against other buildings and spread automatically. They can also now buff their gremlins so they can actually start seizing control points by harvesting the plants. Also its just cool that green gremlins can make traps now.









Brown Gremlins:

-Gave fleshy gremlin hives the ability to build a new "Fleshy Kennel", which can produce a high tier cavalry unit called a Vargr Rider!

-It also produces a decent amount of gold and misery and is the most expensive of all the new gremlin buildings

-The Vargr rider has the same flags as a brown gremlin litter, with much higher overall damage, defense, and movement and the addition of Trample, and a Cavalry bonus.

-It has very high upkeep

-All research researched at the hive also effects vargr riders built from connected fleshy kennels, so by late game you can have some very overwhelming cavalry if you can afford the upkeep

-It is also faster than brown gremlins

--Reasoning: The brown gremlins lacked a ranged option, but I didn't want to give them a ranged attack, so instead I gave them a unique unit that is very fast and very strong, also brown gremlins had trouble breaking through enemy defenses, the vargr rider excels at this. Also I promised gremlin cavalry, and so here they are. Also they are just cool.





Red Gremlins:

-Red gremlins were given this treatment last week but here i will describe my design reasoning for completion sake.

--Reasoning: Red gremlins are the slowest of the gremlins, but have high damage, and ranged attacks. So their weakness was their ability to push against enemy territory. So I gave them the volcanic tunnel so they could get their units to the front lines much faster.



-Added the ability to choose your resolution in the options menu

--The choices are based on your monitors aspect ratio

-Added the ability to change camera zoom speed in options menu

-Sped up mouse scrolling on menus more.

Bug Fixes

-Sometimes things weren't being highlighted properly upon mousing over a tile, this should always work now if it doesnt, let me know! some things to note: Water tiles actually mix the colors, so be aware of that.

-Fixed bug where cavalry techs didnt apply to cavalry properly

-Fixed bug where infantry armor tech didn't apply to infantry units properly (Technically it only applies to Humanoids but thats besides the point)

-Fixed bug where building that built a building would end up with the child building having a completely incorrect owning building name in its details.

-Game now adapts to your resolution properly at the start for linux users

-Fixed a bug where it wouldn't use the proper default resolution for certain folks

Balancing

-Updated gremlin techs to only apply to units (it used to also apply to buildings!)

-Gave Kingdom Inquisitors a new command "Enact Inquisition" which removes the crime and gambling flags from the tile it is on for a small fee.

This means Kingdoms can finally counter Bandits bringing crime.

-All the gremlin improvements defintely count as balance changes aswell, see the above.

Suggestion for testers

-Well try playing as the gremlins again!

This took me nearly an hour to write up O_O, thats a lot of changes.

