Update v1.0.1 | Now available on Experimental!

The first minor update is now available on the experimental branch!
For those that are wondering how I will be doing updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. This gives both myself and anyone interested in testing the ability to test new updates before they go live for everyone else.
Want to opt into testing?
- Right click on Neon Sundown in your library
- Click on the "properties" option
- Navigate to the betas tab
- Select the "experimental" branch
Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into possible bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the main branch!
What's new in v1.0.1?
NEW ADDITIONS:
- Added a custom cursor that replaces the default cursor
- Crystal amount can now show up to 999 instead of 99
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Increase Module prices (10 15 25 50 -> 10 25 50 100)
- Nerfed Dual Reaper base damage from 80 to 60
- Nerfed Stun module (0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 -> 0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2)
- Nerfed Syphon module (0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2 -> 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04)
THE ABYSS CHANGES:
- Lowered Fighter health from 8 to 7
- Stage 2 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1.25s
- Stage 3 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s
- Stage 4 Fighter cooldown lowered from 2s to 1.5s
- Stage 5 Fighter group cooldown lowered from 5s to 4s
- Stage 6 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1s
- Stage 7 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s
- Stage 8 Fighter group cooldown increased from 3s to 4s
- Stage 9 Hammerhead cooldown increased from 3s to 5s
BOMBER BLITZ CHANGES:
- Increased Fighter health from 8 to 10
- Increased Fighter damage from 3 to 5
- Increased Fighter speed from 20 to 25
- Lowered bomb damage from 50 to 20
DYNAMO CHANGES:
- Lowered bomb damage from 50 to 20
Changed depots in experimental branch