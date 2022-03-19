Update v1.0.1 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first minor update is now available on the experimental branch!

For those that are wondering how I will be doing updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. This gives both myself and anyone interested in testing the ability to test new updates before they go live for everyone else.

Want to opt into testing?

Right click on Neon Sundown in your library

Click on the "properties" option

Navigate to the betas tab

Select the "experimental" branch

Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into possible bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the main branch!

What's new in v1.0.1?

NEW ADDITIONS:

Added a custom cursor that replaces the default cursor

Crystal amount can now show up to 999 instead of 99

BALANCE CHANGES:

Increase Module prices (10 15 25 50 -> 10 25 50 100)

Nerfed Dual Reaper base damage from 80 to 60

Nerfed Stun module (0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 -> 0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2)

Nerfed Syphon module (0.05 0.1 0.15 0.2 -> 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04)

THE ABYSS CHANGES:

Lowered Fighter health from 8 to 7

Stage 2 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1.25s

Stage 3 Sawblade cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s

Stage 4 Fighter cooldown lowered from 2s to 1.5s

Stage 5 Fighter group cooldown lowered from 5s to 4s

Stage 6 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.5s to 1s

Stage 7 Fighter cooldown lowered from 1.25s to 1s

Stage 8 Fighter group cooldown increased from 3s to 4s

Stage 9 Hammerhead cooldown increased from 3s to 5s

BOMBER BLITZ CHANGES:

Increased Fighter health from 8 to 10

Increased Fighter damage from 3 to 5

Increased Fighter speed from 20 to 25

Lowered bomb damage from 50 to 20

DYNAMO CHANGES: