v1.4.6 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since I last did an update for the game and I apologize for the delay, but I'm glad to announce that we have quite the big update this time.

Bugs fixed

Characters from a later part of chapter 1 are appearing at the start Fixed bug where Richard, Samantha, Zeke and Marcus were appearing at the park for the fight of the last part of the 1st chapter right from the start of the chapter.

Xbox Button Mappings Fixed Xbox button mappings for shoulder buttons

Message Tags Fixed message tags being typed out character by character

Battle Aura cost not right Fix Battle Aura draining 100 MP instead of 10

Potions not working Fixed potions being consumed but not restoring health when used from the items menu in the overworld



Features implemented

Beds for healing Added healing functionality to all beds

New Titlescreen Backgrounds Rotating TitleScreen Backgrounds

Spell Level Up Level up spells by use

Mouse Cursor Added mouse cursor to replace the default cursor

Hide Cursor when using Gamepad Cursor is now hidden when a gamepad is being used

Dungeons Added dungeons for special rewards

Crops Added crops to the game, for example, berry bushes in Aramore Town

Item menu Overhaul Add a separate box in any item menu to show the icon, flavor text, and effects

Mouse for Next Message Added mouse click support for next message

Steamworks [Experimental] Added SteamWorks capabilities for the following: Translations Custom Characters Custom Dungeons compatible with Custom Characters

UI Overhaul -Implemented new changes to the UI to make it look better and more in the RPG style

New Custom Tilemap Finished Custom Tilemap



As always, remember that the game is still in Early Access so bugs may occur, I ask that you report any bugs to support@nemithia.pt or in the community forum under the Bugs category.

For now, that is all, I want to thank you all for the support you've given to Nemithia until now, and that I hope will continue.

Kind Regards,

Nuno 'Omega Leo' Diogo