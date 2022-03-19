Tournament Mode Added

Hi all,

This update synchronizes the steam version with the latest Android release. iOS will follow shortly. At the moment, the tournament is only supported on the vertical view. Horizontal view will follow sometime in the future.

-Refactoring code.

-Optimizations around text strings

-Starting/Leaving a boss fight or changing tiers no longer requires a prestige. Towers should persist.

-NEW TOURNAMENT MODE

-Challenge yourself and other players by competing on the ladder

-Ladder resets every Saturday and Tuesday at UTC0 at midnight

-Earn a new currency to get even more powerups!

-Multiple Tiers of increasing difficulty and reward

-Minor bug fixes

-Removed button sound