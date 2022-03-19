 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense update for 19 March 2022

Tournament Mode Added

Share · View all patches · Build 8401251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
This update synchronizes the steam version with the latest Android release. iOS will follow shortly. At the moment, the tournament is only supported on the vertical view. Horizontal view will follow sometime in the future.

-Refactoring code.
-Optimizations around text strings
-Starting/Leaving a boss fight or changing tiers no longer requires a prestige. Towers should persist.
-NEW TOURNAMENT MODE
-Challenge yourself and other players by competing on the ladder
-Ladder resets every Saturday and Tuesday at UTC0 at midnight
-Earn a new currency to get even more powerups!
-Multiple Tiers of increasing difficulty and reward
-Minor bug fixes
-Removed button sound

Changed files in this update

Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense Content Depot 1597221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.